PM seeks ASEM partners’ investment in BD’s climate projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought investment from the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) partners in Bangladesh's long-term climate projects such as Delta Plan.

"I invite all interested ASEM partners to invest in projects under our long-term Bangladesh Delta Plan and Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan," she said.

The prime minister said this in a video message aired in the two-day 13th virtual ASEM Summit streaming from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, starting from November 25.

She also called upon Asia and Europe to work in unison to mobilize finances and technology to effectively fight climate change. Marking ASEM's 25th anniversary, the summit brought together the leaders of the European and Asian member countries, the EU and the ASEAN Secretariat.

The overall theme of ASEM13 is "Strengthening multilateralism for shared growth". Cambodia currently holds the rotating ASEM presidency.

Sheikh Hasina said Asia and Europe must join hands for mobilizing finances and technology to combat climate change, adding, "We need multilateral cooperation now more than ever for our shared and sustainable development."

She said the advanced and industrialized economies need to raise their climate ambitions beyond COP26, urging them not to shift responsibilities that may otherwise hamper "our own economic growth take-off." The prime minister said that Bangladesh aspires to become a regional connectivity hub, with potential benefits for its neighbours. Bangladesh also offers to be one of the bridges in the EU-Asia Connectivity Strategy, she said.

"We welcome Europe's engagements in sub-regional connectivity projects in railways and roads," she continued.

Mentioning that our shared growth pursuits need to be supported by sound international security cooperation, the premier said regional platforms like ASEAN Regional Forum should help foster real-time cooperation in counter-trafficking, maritime and cyber security, and fighting terrorism.

She went on saying, "A critical test of our multilateral cooperation will be to find a lasting and peaceful solution for Myanmar's forcibly displaced people - the Rohingyas".

Mentioning that Bangladesh offered temporary shelter to the Rohingyas and stabilized the situation, the prime minister said, "We continue to amplify the demand for their safe and dignified return to Myanmar."

The security situation in the Cox's Bazar camps is getting complicated and the growing violence and crimes can soon spread beyond our borders, she said. The prime minister said, "A provisional response to the crisis will serve little purpose. I urge the international community to give proper attention to the concerns we are raising."

Noting that Bangladesh considers itself to be modeled after the best of Asian norms and European values, she said, "Since our early days, ourcommitment to multilateralism has remained constant". The premier said they are engaged in strategic dialogues with a number of European partners and are looking forward to becoming a Sectoral Dialogue Partner for ASEAN.

She also mentioned that, "their present lead in Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), D-8, BIMSTEC and other forums will be used for advancing our shared objectives".

She added: "We wish to see ASEM emerge as a force for good in the international system." This year we are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our independence and the birth centenary of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said.

Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has put a heavy pressure on the health systems and economies across the world, the premier said, "It has compelled us to divert our development resources for emergency treatments and vaccines."

Sheikh Hasina said her government adopted a strategy to save both lives and livelihoods.

She also said her government announced 28 stimulus packages worth 5.4 billion US dollars to offset the impacts of the pandemic. -BSS











