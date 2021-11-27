Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 26: One chemical industry situated at Sagarika in Chattogram was gutted by fire on Friday morning.

According to Fire Service and Civil Defence sources, the fire began at 10.30 am at 'Homeland' chemical industry that produces grease using old lubricants.

Several fire fighting units rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire and brought the flames under control after a 40-minute effort.

As the day was a holiday, the factory was closed but a few workers were on cleaning duty at the industrial unit. They were the ones who initially tried to put out the fire.

No casualties were reported in the incident. But the authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage.

The factory is situated about half a kilometre away from the Zahur Ahmed Stadium, where Bangladesh are playing a Test match against Pakistan. The smoke from the factory is visible from the stands.

A team of fire fighters was on standby at the stadium due to the match. They were the first to respond to the incident before being joined by 12 units from the Agrabad and Bandar fire stations.







