

Women’s empowerment indicative of country's Dev: Palak

She was speaking as the chief guest at the 'Padma Bank the power of women awards' organized by Bangladesh Women Entrepreneurs Group in the capital on 24 November.

'Padma Bank The Power of Women 2021' has been awarded to the top 21 entrepreneurs in different fields of Bangladesh by an online-based e-commerce group called 'Women Entrepreneur Bangladesh'.

With the year 2021 in mind, the best 21 women entrepreneurs of the country were honored.

Palak said, "Ensuring the empowerment of women is a prerequisite for our mothers and sisters to ensure financial and emotional independence in the first place.

Speaking as the special guest, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Peerzada Shahidul Harun said, "In our time, women were only asked to cook but now women are working outside the home for the betterment of the house, society, and country."

Also, present as a special guest was Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Dhaka Range Habibur Rahman.

The event was presided over by Rupa Ahmed, Chairman,Women Entrepreneurs Bangladesh.

Cynthia Daisy, a respected third gender entrepreneur, expressed her feelings to our correspondent. "Everyone who is a third gender like us should do their best not to reach out to others so that we have no more unemployed in Sonar Bangla."

Purnima Tripura Pew, an award-winning entrepreneur from far-flung Khagrachhari, said, "The marginalized people of the country have now come a long way. They are no longer behind. The women of the country have come out and are working shoulder to shoulder. '

Rupa Ahmed, president of the event, said, "This is our small effort to honor women who have come a long way in the country. We are trying to honor the amount of work that independent women are doing for the country today."

"Through such events, marginalized women of the country have come forward with their various energetic efforts which will play a role in the development of our country," she said.









