Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 9:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Cloudburst

Published : Saturday, 27 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Mysha Spark

 
 

It's raining outside
Feeling the cloudburst in my mind.

It's going to amaze me with new hopes,
And refresh my mind with fresh thoughts.
Even if I'm scared of thunder,
But the sound of rain is gonna
blow my mind with no wonders.

The sound of nature is healing me bold,
The voice is arresting me in a fantasy world.

I enjoy this virtual world,
It gives me a break from this cruel existence.
I stay away from all the anxiety and tension,
Also, some bliss that I'm blessed
to see in my dream
Those felicity can't easily be mentioned.

That's how I keep going further
keeping torment in one side,
And dictation on the other.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cloudburst
Kaleidoscopic View
The Spooks of Rajendrapur Ghostly Mansion
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Chaotic Nature
The Spooks of Rajendrapur Ghostly Mansion
Where was I?
Raven


Latest News
We do politics under motherly affection of Sheikh Hasina: Nanak
Awami League to observe Shaheed Dr Milon Day Saturday
Govt to facilitate exports thru air cargo from Sylhet: Momen
If Khaleda slow poisoned, Fakhrul will be accused: Quader
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
Jubo League leader shot dead in mid-river
Firefighter dies after falling sick dousing Ctg factory fire
BNP fails to appreciate PM's generosity to Khaleda: Info Minister
SSC examinee found dead in Barishal
Most Read News
Half fare in BRTC buses for students from Dec 1
Germany to get its first woman foreign minister
WHO cautions against travel curbs over new variant
UK to ban travel from 6 countries
Tremor jolts capital, other parts of country
Man killed in N'ganj gas pipeline blast
BUET admission test results published, 67pc fail
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
Man crushed under train at Gafargaon
Chattogram Test: Imperious Liton strikes maiden ton
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft