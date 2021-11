I am wandering endlessly, chasing after glister

From the vicinity of the big bang

Then walking and walking, stepping forward and

Tireless running! With the touch of the ashes

I tell the endless-incinerated story of the shadows.



No, there is no end

This is just the beginning of the story.

Sometimes it fades and floats with regret

Intentionless, for no reason

Make me laugh in satire.



The poet is an essayist and literary critic