The Spooks of Rajendrapur Ghostly Mansion

There were fried fish, roast leg of mutton, duck roast, chicken rezala, venison, polao, and few others that I do not even remember. As Rahman started to serve the dishes, I thought I would not last the entire meal. But food was delicious, and I ate. Curiously, neither Hakim Ali nor Nasim Ali brought up the subject of why I was there in Rajendrapur during the meal. But it would come up again, and in a combative way after we withdrew to the lounge after finishing the dinner.



As we settled into the sofa Rahman brought us a fragrant tea which Hakim Ali said was Kashmiri. I was sipping from my cup, when Nasim Ali said in a gruff tone, Mr Ahmed, you are not telling us the truth. You came here today to settle with the poor farmer whose son had died in an accident on this road a month ago.



What accident and what settlement? I asked in utter amazement.



Mr Ahmed, you think we know nothing? A month ago, while passing by this road your Jeep hit a farmer's son who was crossing the road with a goat. Instead of stopping and helping the wounded boy you sped away and the boy died. Later the farmer went to police and filed a case against you. So, you came back today to settle with the victim's father. Is it not? Nasim Ali asked in a thunderous voice.



I became speechless at this wild accusation. I looked at Hakim Ali and said, look, I do not know what he is talking about. I have never hit any person on this or any road in all these days that I have been working in Ghazipur. This is nonsense.



Hakim Ali twirled his huge moustache, took a sip from his teacup, and looking straight into my eyes coldly said, Mr. Ahmed, my brother does not lie. Tell us the truth, and you will be set free.



Set me free? Am I in a jail now? I cried. Hakim Ali did not say anything to me. Instead, he signalled to his brother to continue. Nasim Ali went on with his wild accusation.



You see Nafis Sahab, I have been keeping a watch on your movement for past one month. I knew where you were going and how you wanted to suppress this death. I learnt that today you were going to meet with the victim's father and arrange a payout, he added viciously. I raised my hand to stop his lies, but Hakim Ali raised his finger to his lips signaling me not to talk. So Nasim Ali went on.



When I learnt that you were visiting our area, I arranged to stop you somehow. The rains helped me. I asked one of our servants to cut a tree and drop it on the road so that your Jeep cannot proceed. It had to be so arranged that you would think it fell because of rains. I was waiting nearby, and I knew that if I offered you shelter in this lonely place, you would agree to come with me. And you came. Nasim Ali gave a mischievous chuckle.

So, what are you going to do? Are you going to put me in your private jail here, and ask for a ransom? I said furiously.



Nothing of that sort, Nafis Sahab, Hakim Ali broke in. We have our ways in this village to deal with people who harm my people. You will pay for this. But tonight you rest. You will know tomorrow morning. Saying this he got up from his sofa and asked Rahman to escort me upstairs. Nasim Ali also followed his brother giving me a scornful look.



As Rahman accompanied me to my room, I felt helpless. Are these people serious? Why were they bringing up a totally fabricated story of an accident and killing a boy? What are they up to? Are they actually Zamindars that they pretend to be, or are they brigands who kidnap people and demand ransom? If they were lawless people how come, they live in such opulent mansion?



Rahman spoke very little as I climbed the stairs. Before leaving he just said, Sahab, please do not try to go down at night. The doors are locked. There is a pitcher of water in your room in case you want. But he also did another curious thing before he left the room. He touched the sword hanging on the wall as if to test its sharpness. He said nothing else before quietly leaving the room and closing it behind him. I heard a lock turn when he shut the door. I went to the door and tried to open it. But it was shut from outside. So, there I was locked in a massive room with no means to go out. Was I really trapped by two maniacs?



It was not possible to sleep in what now seemed to me to be a detention centre. Here I was literally locked up on false accusations the purpose of which was totally unknown to me. I did not know how I could get out of this strange mansion.



When I was wracking my brains with fearful thoughts and how to get out, I heard someone opening the lock on the door. It must be Rahman again I thought as I waited for the door to open. But instead of Rahman it was a female figure that promptly entered and shut the door from inside. She had her head covered in Saree. It was the same woman whom I had seen earlier in the evening going out of the room when I had first entered. I was alarmed. I tried to speak but she raised her finger on her lips signalling me not to speak. Then what she said took my breath away.



Sahab, you must leave this place tonight, if you want to live. She spoke in an extremely low tone. These people will kill you early in the morning, she said.



But why? I asked keeping my voice extremely low.



I do not know why, but they kill strangers in this house every month. They entice them to the house on some pretext, and kill them accusing them of murder, the woman added in suppressed voice.



But how can I leave? The main doors are locked. I said now in a fearful voice.



She took my hand and led me to the French door and said, this way. I have unlocked the door from outside. There is a staircase leading to the ground. You can get out this way. There are no lights in the veranda. No one will see you. Saying this, the woman left my room in a hurry and shut the door from outside.

I was so flabbergasted by the suddenness of appearance of the woman and her warning that for a moment I thought I was really in a bad dream. I tried the French Door and it opened easily. I did not think twice, but immediately slipped into the veranda and ran down through the slippery wrought iron stairs.



It was pitch dark, but the rains had stopped. I did not look back but ran over the grass avoiding the gravelled path.



I do not know how long I had run through the muddy road and the Shal forest. Fortunately, by the time I reached the end of the road it was dawn. I realized that I had left my duffel bag in the mansion. But I could care very little for a duffel bag and my notebooks or my clothes. My first job would be to find a house or some people who could help me.



I reached a village after a few minutes of walk and found a small house with tin roof. I knocked on the door and a middle-aged man answered. He was surprised to see a man in such dishevelled condition and dirty clothes at such an odd hour at his doorsteps. I told him that my Jeep had met with an accident last night and I wanted some help.



The man generously let me in and said that he would help me with my Jeep later in the morning when others in the house wake up. He asked me to wash up in the wash area where there was a tube well. I thanked him and cleaned my face and hands.



Little later the kind man brought me a cup of tea which was made by his wife who had also woken up by then. At that time, I thought I could probably be more truthful and tell him about my horrible experience last night. So, I asked him if he knew Hakim Ali and his brother Nasim Ali who were Zamindars of the area.



My host raised his eyebrow in surprise and asked me instead, how do you know about them? They have been long dead, he said. I have heard of them from my grandfather and father, the host added.



Now it was my turn to be surprised. If the brothers have been dead generations ago, who did I see then? Would my host believe that I spent last night in the company of the brothers? I thought better than to relate him my nocturnal trauma. But I wanted to know more about the brothers. So, I asked what did he know from his father and grandfather about them?



They were weird people, my host said. They were Zamindars but they treated the villagers like tyrants. Their ancestors' vast property was spread over entire Ghazipur area including Tangail. They behaved like kings, spent lot of time hunting, fishing, and eating. They would even hold their own courts and punish people on trumped up charges. They did not like anybody coming from other areas hunt or fish in this area. I am told they even kidnapped people and hold trials in their mansion, he said.



I was listening to my host with rapt attention. At the end I asked, but did they kill people?



I have heard from my father that the last descendants of the Zamindar whose name you uttered were very cruel. They took delight in torturing some of their subjects. They had a retinue of servants one of whom was a notorious dacoit. They had a family cook whose family was put to death because the cook would not want his daughter getting married to the dacoit. But these are stories, Sahab, my host explained.



So, what happened to the Mansion? Who live there? I asked.



Oh, no one. Hakim Ali and Nasim Ali were killed by their own servants. They had no descendant. The government acquired the building and later put it on auction. That was before partition of India. I am told the people who bought this could not live there because strange things would happen there every day. The buyers tried to sell the mansion, but no one showed any interest. The building is still there, but it is nothing but bricks and walls.



I did not have the courage or mind to tell my host that I was in that haunted mansion last night. It would be of no use. He would not believe.

Instead, I took my host's help in rescuing my Jeep with other people later in the morning. Strangely, the Shal tree was still there obstructing the Jeep. They helped me reverse the Jeep, and soon the Jeep's engine started. I thanked my host, went a little distance, and then stopped. I looked around, and when I saw no one was looking I walked along the narrow path that I had taken last night to the spooky mansion.



Soon I was in front of a large building, but it was not anything like the resplendent mansion that I had seen last night. It was a dilapidated building with walls from which bare bricks and stones glared at me. Is this the mansion that I had seen last night? Was it a dream? I turned around to find my way back to the Jeep. Just as I was leaving, I saw my old duffel bag lying on the wet grass. I ran and grabbed it. Indeed, it was my bag with my notebook, pen, and clothes in it! It was incredible. So, I was there last night! Otherwise, how could I explain the presence of the bag there?

Even today when I think of this spooky experience, I am not sure that it was not real!



The writer is a former civil servant







