Russel placed on a 3-day remand

Russel Khan, a Cleaner of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), who was on the wheel of the corporation's killer truck was placed on a three-day remand on Thursday.

Nayeem Hasan, a second-year student of Notre Dame College, was run over by a DSCC garbage truck on Wednesday at Gulistan in the city.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order after Sub Inspector Md Anisur Rahman of Paltan Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced

Russel before the court with a seven day remand plea.

The IO said in his forwarding report that the cleaner of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Russel Khan was not a professional driver and he has no any valid driving license. The original driver is Harunur Rashid. As Harun was absent Russel was during the truck. Police felt necessity of quizzing Russel to find out his actual motive.

After the incident, police personnel and local people chased and arrested Russell who had been driving the Dhaka South City Corporation's dustcart on the spot.

The DSCC truck hit Nayeem Hasan, a second-year student of Notre Dame College, when he was crossing the road around 11:30pm on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 12:15pm.

Police seized the vehicle and detained the driver after the incident.

Meanwhile, the DSCC authorities have suspended Harun Mia for renting out his truck to Rasel Khan.

However, Harun went on hiding since Wednesday.

Harun would be fired from his job, DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Thursday in front of Nagar Bhaban.

More than 5,000 students blocked Gulistan and Farmgate intersections demanding justice for Nayeem and safety on the roads for the second consecutive day.

The victim's father filed a case with the Paltan Model police station on the day of occurrence.