Was Khaleda Zia slow poisoned?

Asks Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addresses a rally organized by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal demanding ensuring Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad and her immediate release. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir questioned whether BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia Zia was slow poisoned in the old Dhaka central jail.  
Fakhrul Islam raised the question while speaking at the Bangladesh Jatyatabadi Jubo Dal rally in front of the National Press Club on Thursday.     
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal observed a nationwide protest rally demanding the release of Khaleda Zia and her improved medical treatment abroad.
BNP leaders alleged that police used batons on three separate Juba Dal protest rallies in Barisal.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Khaleda Zia is now over 75 years old. She was convicted in a false case and kept in an abandoned jail in old Dhaka. There BNP Chairperson lived in a damp environment with rats for two years. She was later taken to PG Hospital but was not given any treatment."
Those who forcibly stayed in power by stealing votes, those easily file false case against 35 lakh people, those who can shoot
and kill pro-democracy leaders and activists and make 500 leaders disappear nothing is impossible for them, said Fakrul Islam.
Quoting the newspaper Mirza Fakhrul said, "Few days ago newspapers published that corruption in Bangladesh's roads, health, communication, defense and administration sector is has reached its peak."
The BNP Secretary General said, "Doctors keep saying that Khaleda Zia needs to be sent abroad for treatment. They say they don't have the capacity to provide medical treatment here. But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not want to accept the truth. The government is conspiring to wipe out Khaleda Zia not only from politics but also from her life."
The BNP Secretary General also said international pressure also exerted on the government for the release of Khaleda Zia.
Leaders and activists of Juba Dal from different areas of the capital started gathering in small processions at the Press Club from 9.30 am to join the protest rally.
They chanted slogans demanding the release of Khaleda Zia from the procession and withdrawal of the case against the acting chairman of the BNP.
Juba Dal President Saiful Islam Nirber presided over the rally while Juba Dal Senior Vice-President Mortazul Karim Badru, General Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku and other leaders and workers of the organization were present.
Additional police were deployed in front of the press club centering the ongoing protest rally of Jubo Dal.
Meanwhile, a prayer was offered at Dhakeswari National Temple at the initiative of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Welfare Front for the immediate recovery of Khaleda Zia.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was the chief guest at the programme.
He said Khaleda Zia has fought all her life for the liberation of the people of this country and is still doing so.
Besides, a torch procession was held in the capital under the leadership of Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. The torch procession took place in front of the BNP's central office in Naya Paltan in front of the Scout Market.
Barisal District South, Barisal Metropolitan and Barisal North District Jubo Dal held protest rallies in Barisal.
Akhtaruzzaman Shamim, President of Mahanagar Jubo Dal alleged that the police charged baton on their rallies.


