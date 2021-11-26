Video
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:09 PM
Home Front Page

Khalid stresses on saving rivers

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday said that more than 60 percent attacks of the freedom fighters during the liberation war of 1971 took place through the rivers.
"After the country's independence, Bangabandhu's government took various steps to save the rivers. But, the governments after Bangabandhu's assassination haven't taken any steps to protect the rivers. Instead, they had taken steps to kill those. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken measures to recover those to ensure navigable," he said while addressing a
seminar at Jatiya Press Club.
Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolon's (Save the River Movement, Bangladesh) Dhaka City unit organized the event titled as 'Challenges of ensuring navigability of Bangladesh's rivers and sedimentation management' marking celebration of its 16th founding anniversary.
Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) senior advisor Dr. Mominul Haque Sarker presented the keynote in the event organized with city unit president Anisur Rahman Khan in the chair and moderated by its general secretary Mohosinul Karim Lebu.
BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek, Bangladesh Water Development Board Additional Director General Akhil Kumar Bishwas, Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Ilias Khan, organisation's central president Anwar Sadat, general secretary Anwar Hossain, vice presidents Dr. Lutfor Rahman and Dr. Mohsin Ali Mondol also spoke the event.
Khalid Mahmud said after Bangabandhu's assassination, no government has procured any dredger to protect the rivers by removing sedimentation. Instead, they have sheltered the illegal occupants of rivers.


« PreviousNext »

