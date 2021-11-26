Video
Friday, 26 November, 2021
Arrest warrant issued against Rizvi

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A Dhaka court on Thursday issued arrest warrant against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a case lodged under Special Powers Act with capital's Badda Police Station.
Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order, accepting the charge-sheet filed in the case, public prosecutor (PP) Tapos Kumar Paul told BSS.
"Today was fixed for passing order on accepting
the charge-sheet in the case filed in January, 2015. But the accused failed to appear before the court for the proceedings. The court accepted the charge-sheet and issued arrest warrant against him," the PP said.     -BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft