Gazipur Mayor Jahangir suspended



Asadur Rahman Kiron

He was suspended for his controversial remarks on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

After removing Jahangir, the Local Government Division has given Asadur Rahman Kiron, the panel mayor of the city corporation, the charge of the mayoral post.

While talking at a press conference on Thursday LGRD Minister Tajul Islam said, the ministry appointed a three-member mayoral panel to run Gazipur City Corporation.

The minister said, "We have received several allegations against him. We took the allegations into cognizance for scrutiny. If any allegation against a mayor is taken into

cognizance for investigation, there's a rule of suspension."

"So, the mayor of Gazipur City Corporation has been suspended," Tajul Islam added.

The minister said the allegations include land grabbing, not compensating people after taking over land for development and working against public interest.

The decision to appoint the mayoral panel came amid the questions about whether Jahangir could still hold on to the post, after he was expelled from the party.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's Central Working Committee with AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Earlier, AL expelled Zahangir Alam, who was general secretary of the Gazipur city AL and elected Gazipur mayor as an AL backed candidate in 2018, on last Friday.

On October 3, AL issued a show-cause notice to Jahangir for his recent viral video with controversial comments on Bangabandhu, regarding the number of people martyred during the Liberation War and other local leaders.

He was asked to reply to the notice within 15 days.

The notice said Jahangir's viral comments damaged the image and popularity of the political organization.

It is equal to going against the interest of the organization and breaking its disciplines which is a punishable offence according to the party's constitution, the notice said.

Jahangir was asked through the letter to explain why organizational action should not be taken against him.

The mayor claimed that conspirators and anti-election groups have spread the 'technologically manipulated video' as a pernicious campaign against him.







