Taposh demands death penalty for killing Nayeem

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh demanded the death penalty of the driver accused of killing Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan on Wednesday.

Mayor Taposh said it after meeting Nayeem's classmates who took position in front of the DSCC Nagar Bhaban on Thursday.

CSCC Mayor also said his city corporation would build a foot-over bridge in the name of Shaheed Nayeem in Gulistan where Nayeem was killed in a road accident.

Mayor Tapas said, "Nayeem is like my child. I want my child's killer's fair trial. I assure you, I will raise this demand in a letter to the government."

The DSCC Mayor said, "I agree with yours demanded and I want the murderer's death penalty. I also demand that no more Nayeem's life be lost on the streets of Dhaka city."

Sheikh Taposh said, "There are many problems at the city corporation I will rid it of all the rubbish."

Nayeem Hasan, a student of Notre Dame College, was hit by a garbage truck of DSCC while crossing the road in front of Gulistan Hall Market at around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Nayeem Hasan was rescued in critical condition and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The students of Notre Dame College protested by blocking the road in front of the DSCC Nagar Bhaban for about two hours on Wednesday.












