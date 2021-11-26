Quader for fixing ‘reasonable’ fare for students soon

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday called upon the public transport owners and workers to take a quick decision with the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on fixing 'reasonable' fare for students in public transports.

He made the call while attending the council

session of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said, "As a Minister, I would say that I am thinking of a logical concession from BRTC for the students in this regard."

"BRTC alone will not solve the problem. I hope the transport owners and worker leaders will sit with the BRTA on this issue. Discuss the advantages and disadvantages. Everyone expects a logical solution to this problem. I urge you to think about this, he added.

The students have been protesting for several days by blocking roads demanding half fare after the government increased the price of oil and increased bus fares. Due to this movement, the traffic congestion on different roads of the Dhaka city has become evident.

The Minister of Road Transport and Bridges said, "Our students have been in a movement for some days now. They are protesting, they are still holding one or two places under siege. They have occupied the streets. That is, they are carrying out a programme demanding half fare. I would like to say one thing that students in different countries of the world enjoy concessions. We also got this concession when we were students in Pakistan - that's the truth."

He said senior government officials, including the education secretary and home secretary, sat with the BRTA on the students' demands. Then BRTA will sit with you on Saturday to decide it in full."

Meanwhile, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said those responsible for the death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan should be strictly punished.

He said, "You know that Nayeem Hasan, a meritorious student of Notre Dame, fell to his death in a tragic accident in Gulistan yesterday (Wednesday). This death is extremely sorrowful. I am deeply saddened by the death of the young man. My condolence is to his bereaved family."

The Minister said the city corporation had set up a three-member query committee into Nayeem's death. The law will run at its own pace."

He called on Nayeem's classmates and family members to be patient.

President of the Road Transport Owners Association Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah, President of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation Shahajan Khan, General Secretary Osman Gani and other bus and truck owners from different parts of the country were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and State Minister for Information Murad Hasan expressed support for the demands of students.

Besides, supporting the students' demand Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) President Al-Nahean Khan Joy urged transport owners to accept the demand for half fare on buses.





