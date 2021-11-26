Restive students continue to press demands for 2nd day



General students of different colleges and schools in the city bring out a protest procession on Thursday demanding punishment for the driver who ran over and killed a student of Notre Dame College on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The agitating students are also demanding assurance of road safety for commuters and 50 per cent concession for students in public transports.

The students' protest brought the transport system of the city to a grinding halt. As the protests spread in the whole city, long tailbacks were seen in city's Gulistan, in front of the Notre Dame College, Motijheel Shapla Chattar, Shantinagar, Farmgate and Uttara areas.

Each day dozens of people are getting killed in road accidents across the country. The government has not taken any serious initiatives to address road safety issue of the citizen, said one of the protesters at Gulistan on Thursday.

Thousands of students from different schools and colleges demonstrated at different points of the capital demanding justice for Nayeem, road safety and half fare in public transports.

On Thursday, protesting students of Notre Dame

College left Gulistan Zero Point afternoon announcing a 48-hour ultimatum. They threatened that they will return to the streets on Sunday if their demands were not met by the time.

Nayeem Hasan, a second-year student of the college, died on Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in Gulistan. Agitated students of the college blocked the Shapla Chattar in Motijheel on Thursday morning for the 2nd consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the students of Viqarunnisa Noon College expressed solidarity with the movement and staged a demo at the capital's Shantinagar road intersection.

Besides, more than 5,000 students blocked Gulistan and Farmgate intersections with the same demands.

Visiting the areas, students of Govt Science College, Tejgaon Commerce College, Ideal Commerce College, BAF Shaheen College, St Joseph Higher Secondary School and Holy Cross College were seen blocking the roads. They also demanded half bus fare and safe roads.

The students blocked roads in Uttara as well.

In Farmgate, students of six institutions blocked the intersection around 11:30am and intercepted the movement of public transports. They allowed movement of public transport after checking the documents of the vehicles.

The protesting students were seen chanting, "We want justice", "We don't want digital Bangladesh, we want safe Bangladesh", "Why my brother died on road, we want answer".

Several hundred students of Vikarunnisa Noon School and College, Wills Little Flower School and College and Motijheel Govt Boys' High School gathered in Shantinagar intersection around 1:30pm, disrupting the traffic. They then brought out a procession and marched to Rajmoni Cinema in Kakrail and occupied the street.

The protesting students left after police managed to persuade them to disperse. The procession then marched to Bailey Road via Kakrail and Ramna-Moghbazar roads.

Following the accident on Wednesday, police seized the vehicle and detained the driver. The authorities of DSCC also formed a three-member investigation committee to probe the incident.

In another development, a refuse collection vehicle (RCV) of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) killed one other person, just a day after a student of Notre Dame Collage met the same fate under the wheels of a DSCC dump truck.

Md Ahsan Kabir Khan, a former employee of Prothom Alo, died on the spot after a garbage truck of DNCC ran over him in front of Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in the capital's Panthapath around 2:30am on Thursday.

It was learnt that both the vehicles were being driven by garbage collectors instead of the regular city corporation drivers. However, this could not be confirmed till filing of this report at 8:45pm.

Earlier on July 29 in 2018, a similar accident, which led to the death of two students on Dhaka's Airport Road, sparked protests among students of the country. Thousands of students from different schools and colleges had demonstrated at different points of the capital demanding road safety.







