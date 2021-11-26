Woman, daughter found dead in Gazipur

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from a road in Gazipur's Deshipara.

The bodies were recovered around 1.30 am on Thursday, said Assistant Police Commissioner Riponchandra Sarkar.

The dead were identified as Ferdousi Begum, 26 and her daughter 'Tasnia', 4, who hailed from Boraiya Narun Bazar in Kaliganj.

Locals informed the police after they found the corpses lying on the road, said Riponchandra.

Police sent the bodies to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

"They had injury marks caused by sharp weapons on their throats. It seems the killer slaughtered them somewhere else and dumped the bodies on the road." Police have yet to find out the residence of the mother and daughter.

