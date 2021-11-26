Video
DCHT opens neonatal, child healthcare units

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT) has opened a new project for neonatal and child healthcare on Thursday with the support of the government of Japan through grant assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) in Dhaka District.
"The Project for Provision of Medical Equipment to Support Neonatal and Child Healthcare in Dhaka District", which is being implemented by Dhaka Community Hospital Trust (DCHT), we hoped that this project would greatly contribute to the improvement of neonatal and child healthcare services in Dhaka," Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki said while inaugurating the project, a Japanese Embassy release said.
Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki inaugurated the project, Prof. Quazi Quamruzzaman,  Chairman, Dhaka Community Hospital Trust, CIS and A-PAD, Md Golam Mostofa, Executive Director, Community Initiative Society (CIS) and Dr. Omar Sharif Ibne Hasan, Director, Dhaka Community Hospital Trust  also attended the ceremony.
In January 2021 Dhaka Community Hospital Trust received USD 68,633, equivalent to approximately BDT 54 lacs through which DCHT procured Child Ventilator Machine, Color Doppler Ultrasound Machine, Online UPS for Color Doppler Ultrasound Machine, Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) Machines and Interruptible power supply (IPS) for its NICU.
As a result, newborn and pediatric patients with respiratory diseases are receiving specialized medical support through this project.
DCHT will provide specialized treatment to an estimated 600 newborns annually that are diagnosed with the need for NICU care, Japanese Embassy release said.
The Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) began its operation in 1989 and has been contributing to social development at the grassroots level.
To date, USD 16 million, equivalent to approximately BDT 125 crore grant, has been extended to 201 projects in Bangladesh by the Government of Japan, it added.



