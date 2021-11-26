Govt to open Armenian Armath Engineering Lab in Dhaka

Government officials visited Armenia at the end of last month to discuss plans to start an Armath Engineering Laboratory in the capital in 2022.

According to Public Radio of Armenia, the laboratory is set to open in the spring of 2022 at the Dhaka Air Force School in partnership with the DIP (Development Innovation Platform) Foundation.

The joint delegation of Bangladeshi partners of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) visited Armath Lab in Yerevan and in the regions during their official visit from 29 October to 4 November.

The Bangladeshi delegation comprised 7 representatives of the Bangladeshi High Tech Park Authority (Ministry of Information Technology and Communication) and 3 representatives of the DIP (Development Innovation Platform) Foundation.

The delegation expressed confidence that the opening of an Armath Lab in Dhaka would greatly contribute to the professional orientation of the youth after they visited an Armath Airborne UAV lab in Dilijan, where they had an opportunity to meet the students of the Monte Melkonian Lyceum.

It was decided that the two Bangladeshi teachers would visit Armenia before the opening of the lab in Dhaka to undergo relevant training on the Armath methodology and gain working knowledge.

The prospect of opening Armath Labs in other parts of Bangladesh will be considered in the near future.

It's noteworthy that at the moment around 600 Armath Engineering Laboratories operate on the territory of Armenia (including Artsakh), Georgia and India, where around 15000 students get free engineering education.









