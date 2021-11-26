Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Three retired teachers become UGC professor

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

Three retired teachers as well as researchers have been selected as "UGC Professors" by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh.
They are: Retired Professor of Chemistry at Jahangirnagar University Dr Shariff Enamul Kabir, retired professor of cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Sajal Krishna Banerjee and retired Professor of the Department of Agriculture at Bangladesh Agricultural University Sultan Uddin Bhuiyan.
They were elected for the next two years at a recently held meeting of the UGC Professor Selection Committee chaired by UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah , said an office order of UGC on Thursday.
According to the UGC professorship policy, this post is awarded to retired eminent researchers and UGC professors will get the same benefits as a selection grade professor gets.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DCHT opens neonatal, child healthcare units
Japan Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki speaks at an inauguration ceremony
Govt to open Armenian Armath Engineering Lab in Dhaka
Three retired teachers become UGC professor
SAU, Malaysian univ ink MoU
Sramik Nirapotta Forum pays tribute to the deceased workers
BD asks UN to address root causes of human trafficking
Appeal for help


Latest News
US asks its citizens to exercise increased caution during travel in Bangladesh
Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft