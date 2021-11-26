Three retired teachers become UGC professor

Three retired teachers as well as researchers have been selected as "UGC Professors" by the University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh.

They are: Retired Professor of Chemistry at Jahangirnagar University Dr Shariff Enamul Kabir, retired professor of cardiology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Sajal Krishna Banerjee and retired Professor of the Department of Agriculture at Bangladesh Agricultural University Sultan Uddin Bhuiyan.

They were elected for the next two years at a recently held meeting of the UGC Professor Selection Committee chaired by UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah , said an office order of UGC on Thursday.

According to the UGC professorship policy, this post is awarded to retired eminent researchers and UGC professors will get the same benefits as a selection grade professor gets. -BSS





