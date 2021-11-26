Adulterated medicine

Dear Sir

Medicine is direly related to our everyday life. But now-a-days, this is being adulterated indiscriminately.Apart from this, the culprits very often change the label of medicine so as to sell them for more days.Therefore, thousands of people die every year in our country. This is undoubtedly very much unexpected. Specially, a section of greedy people are directly and indirectly involved in this criminal act.Chemists and sometimes money-monger doctors are also found involved.Though the people-friendly government ensure exemplary punishments, they are sometimes out of reach.Then, they make a flight in different foreign countries and collect different sorts of ultramodern duplicating medicine techniques.Even, our specialists cannot scrutinise that the medicine are duplicate or adulterated.



These duplicate medicine gradually reach different parts of the country.Especially, the village areas are the main places for selling it.As village people are uneducated and unconscious, they unknowingly or for lower prices purchase it and fall victims.



Therefore, this criminal act must be uprooted. Otherwise, the associates in this sector will continue their activities,and the masses will have to be the worst sufferers.So, the government, common people and law enforcement authorities must be strict.The law enforcement authorities can also conduct mobile courts in those areas where this poisonous medicine is likely to be produced. In fact, fine may be the best step to reduce it to a large extent.



Md Ohedul Islam Onik

Govt HSS College, Magura