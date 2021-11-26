Combined harvester given to Bagmara farmers

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 25: In a subsidised price, a combine harvester has been provided to farmers in Bagmara Upazila.

The harvester was given under the agricultural mechanization project through integrated management in the upazila.

Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, handed over the key of the combine harvester to farmers as chief guest at a function organized on upazila Parishad premises by DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Bagmara on Saturday morning.

Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarkar, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Mamudul Hasan, Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman, Extension Officer Saqlain Hossain, Executive of Business Development of Metal Agritech Limited Pranab Pritam Roy, and beneficiary farmer Anup Kumar Sarkar, among others, were present at the function.

The market value of the harvester is Tk 25 lakh. The government is giving a subsidy of Tk 12 lakh.