Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Combined harvester given to Bagmara farmers

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Nov 25: In a subsidised price, a combine harvester has been provided to farmers in Bagmara Upazila.
The harvester was given under the agricultural mechanization project through integrated management in the upazila.
Engineer Enamul Haque, MP,  handed over the key of the combine harvester to farmers as chief guest at a function organized on upazila Parishad premises by DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension)-Bagmara on Saturday morning.
Upazila Chairman Anil Kumar Sarkar, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Mamudul Hasan, Agriculture Officer Rajibur Rahman, Extension Officer Saqlain Hossain, Executive of Business Development of Metal Agritech Limited Pranab Pritam Roy, and beneficiary farmer Anup Kumar Sarkar, among others, were present at the function.
The market value of the harvester is Tk 25 lakh. The government is giving a subsidy of Tk 12 lakh.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Combined harvester given to Bagmara farmers
Income Tax Circle-6 under Barishal Region awarded seven best tax payers
Two held for raping two disabled girls in two districts
KU celebrates 31st anniversary
Minor boy drowns in Bogura
81 SSC girl examinees become victims of early marriage at Baraigram
Three get life term for killing man in Gopalganj
Housewife among four murdered in 4 dists


Latest News
US asks its citizens to exercise increased caution during travel in Bangladesh
Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft