Income Tax Circle-6 under Barishal Region awarded seven best tax payers including a woman at a programme held in Pirojpur Tax Office in the town on Wednesday. Deputy Tax Commissioner Sheikh Shahidul Islam presided over the programme. Taxes Bar Association President Ziaul Ahsan, its former president Nazir Hossain Talukder, GS Lutful Kabir, Joint Secretary Haider Ali Bacchu and the awarded tax payers also spoke on the occasion. photo: observer