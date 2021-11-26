Two held for raping two disabled girls in two districts

Two men were arrested for raping two physically and mentally disabled young girls in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Laxmipur, in four days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with rape of a physically-challenged girl in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Moyen Uddin, 45, son of Toga Mandol, a resident of Helalpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Moyen Uddin went to the house of the victim, 18, at dawn while she was alone. He, later, raped her there. The victim's father caught him red-handed at that time.

Moyen Uddin was, later, handed over to police.

After filing of a case with Bagha Police Station (PS), police sent him to jail following a court order.

However, the victim was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for test.

Sub-Inspector of Bagha PS KM Swapon Hussain confirmed the matter.

LAXMIPUR: Police on Saturday arrested a teenage boy for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged young girl in Ramgati Upazila.

The arrested person is Md Noyon, 16, son of Abul Khayer, a resident of Charporagachha Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Noyon went to the house of the victim, 12, on November 7 while she was alone, and violated her there.

Later, the deceased's mother lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Ramgati PS on November 18.

Following this, police arrested Noyon from Charporagachha area on Saturday night.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.











