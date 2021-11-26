Video
KU celebrates 31st anniversary

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 234
Our Correspondent

A colourful rally led by KU VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain was brought out on the campus on Thursday to mark the 31st founding anniversary of the university. photo: observer

A colourful rally led by KU VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain was brought out on the campus on Thursday to mark the 31st founding anniversary of the university. photo: observer

KHULNA, Nov 25: Students, teachers and employees of Khulna University (KU) on Thursday celebrated 31st KU anniversary with enthusiasm.
The programme began in the morning by releasing balloons and pigeon at the Shaheed Hadi Chattar (Square) maintaining social distance and health guidelines, set up by the government, due to corona outbreak. Vice-Chancellor (VC) of KU Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain inaugurated the function as chief guest.
Led by VC Professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, a colourful procession began from Hadi Square, which paraded different areas of the campus.
Expressing gratitude and facilitations to contributors who played important role for establishing Khulna University, the KU VC said, the KU was not a regional university, it's a university of Bangladesh.
"We want to reach KU in a respectable height globally in education, research and innovative creation," he said as chief guest.
Students, teachers and employees are trying to make KU internationally standard, he said, adding that KU to go ahead of its goal following current fourth industrial revolution.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Hosne Ara, Deans, Disciplines head, director of Student Affairs, and provosts, among others, attended the programme.
Later, the VC inaugurated mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dormitory, planted coconut sapling in front of Khanjahan Ali dormitory. The sapling collected from a coconut tree which was planted by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Govt Women College.
A Doa Mahfil was held at the central mosque after Asr prayer on the campus while Hindu community organized prayers at KU temple. Honorary crests were handed over to students and organizations who obtained outstanding preference in different Disciplines.
KU started its academic activities formally on November 25, 1991 with four Disciplines under two Schools with only 80 students and 30 teachers while Prof Dr. Golam Rahman was the founder Vice-Chancellor (VC), said Atiar Rahman, acting director of Public Affairs and Publication Department of the KU.
Now it has over 7,000 students and 500 teachers in 29 Disciplines under eight Schools and two Institutes, he added.


