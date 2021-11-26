Minor boy drowns in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 25: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Falha, 2, son of Sohel Rana, a resident of Santahar Municipality in the upazila.

Local Councillor Alauddin said Falha fell in a pond at Yard Colony under Santahar Municipality at around 11am, while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found him floating on water.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Adamdighi Police Station in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Santahar Police Outpost Anhar Hossain confirmed the incident.







