Friday, 26 November, 2021
81 SSC girl examinees become victims of early marriage at Baraigram

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 25: After being victims of early marriage, 81 female students of different secondary schools, madrasas and vocational institutes have been dropped out in Baraigram Upazila of the district. They were SSC examinees.
Despite administrative level awareness-making amid Covid-19 stress, the child marriage could not have been stopped, educational institutions sources said. Lion share of the female students became victims of the forced early marriage in the upazila.
According to upazila secondary education sources, SSC exam forms were filled up by 2,638 students of 47 secondary schools in the upazila, SSC-equivalent forms were filled up by 422 of 19 madrasas, and SSC-vocational forms were filled up by 332 students.
The SSC examinations have begun from November 14. Six centres have been opened in the upazila to hold the examination. But 2,590 SSC candidates have taken part in the exam from these 47 high schools, followed by 387 madrasa ones and 309 vocational candidates.   
A total of 106 examinees did not take part in the exam. Of them, 81 ones were girl examinees while remaining 25 ones were boys.  Of 81 girl examines, 37 were SSC examinees, 25 madrasa and 17 vocational ones.
Of the 25 boy students, some have been married, and some got engaged in child labour works.
It was learnt, many of the dropped SSC examinees became victims of forced marriage by their families. But some are appearing SSC exams after wedding. Some of them were married only two weeks back of the SSC exam.
Centre Secretary Asaduzzaman of Baraigram Girls High School said, almost all of the girl candidates who filled up forms have been married. Some of them are  appearing in the exam after marrying, he added.
Being informed local administration stopped some early marriages, he further said, adding, but letter these were settled secretly.
Upazila Secondary Education Officer Abdur Rouf said, red cards were shown among students in order to create awareness about child marriage. Despite that it cannot be stopped, he added.
Necessary measures will be taken to make further awareness in this connection, he maintained.


