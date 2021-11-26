Video
Home Countryside

Three get life term for killing man in Gopalganj

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Nov 25: A court in the district on Tuesday convicted three people and sentenced them to life-term imprisonment in absentia for killing a man in 2003.  
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict.
The lifers are Md Tota Munshi, Lebu Sheikh, and Md Badshah Sheikh.
The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.
However, the court acquitted five other accused as charges against them were not proved.
According to the prosecution, Sona Mia of Kashiani Upazila was hacked to death by miscreants in February, 2003.
Later, a murder case was filed with Kashiani Police Station accusing eight people.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict on Tuesday.
Gopalganj Additional Public Prosecutor Md Shahiduzzaman Khan confirmed the matter.


