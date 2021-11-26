Housewife among four murdered in 4 dists

Four people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Brahmanbaria, Netrakona, Noakhali and Kurigram, in three days.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was killed in pre-polls violence for the upcoming union parishad (UP) election in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Masud Mia, 45, a resident of Ratanpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Masud was a supporter of VP Maruf, an independent candidate for the chairman post.

However, a group of people attacked on Masud in the morning while he was going to Khagatua Bazar from the house, and hacked him with sharp weapons.

The miscreants, later, again attacked him in front of Khagatua Pashchim Para Graveyard, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Masud to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Masud succumbed to his injuries at noon on the way to Dhaka.

Chairman candidate of Ratanpur UP VP Maruf said the supporters of his opposite party killed Masud in a planned way.

Awami League-backed candidate Shakil Ahmed denied the allegation, saying that Masud might have killed over previous enmity.

However, additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision.

NENTRAKONA: A man was stabbed to death and another injured by miscreants in Kendua Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Rokon, 35, son of Hasim Uddin, a resident of Durgapur Village.

The injured person is Rakib, 34, son of Bacchu Mia of Kaurat Village.

Police and local sources said someone called Rokon from his house, and took him to a nearby factory of the area.

They, later, had been locked into altercation there.

As a sequel to it, a group of unidentified miscreants attacked on Rokon with sharp weapons in the evening.

They stabbed him there, leaving him critically injured.

The miscreants also stabbed Rakib at that time as he tried to save Rokon.

The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced Rokon dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police suspect there might have love affairs issue behind the murder.

NOAKHALI: A housewife, who was beaten to injure by the members of her in-laws in Sadar Upazila of the district for dowry, died at Noakhali General Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Shirin Akhter, 20, was the daughter of Md Selim of Dharmapur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said members of her in-laws' family beat her up in Ward No. 4 Uttar Fakirpur area under Noakhali Municipality on Tuesday night for dowry, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital.

Later, she succumbed to her injuries there on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, the law enforcers from Sudharam PS recovered the body in the evening and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Superintend of Noakhali Police Md Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A man, who was injured in a clash between the supporters of two rival groups of upcoming UP election in Fulbari Upazila of the district, died on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Babul Mia, 23, an inhabitant of Bangamore Union in the upazila.

Earlier, Babul was taken to Nageshwari Clinic of the upazila following the attack on Monday.

After taking a day-long treatment, he got released from the clinic and returned home.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









