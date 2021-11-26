Video
4 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Our Correspondents

Four people including a young woman have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Chandpur and Natore, in two days.
CHANDPUR: Three college students including a girl have been killed when a bus rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kachua Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The accident took place in Karia area on the Haziganj-Kachua-Gouripur Regional Road in the morning that also left the auto-rickshaw driver and another passenger injured.
The deceased were identified as Urmi Mazumder, 24, and Rifat, 23, masters' students of Cumilla Victoria College, and Saddam, 22, an honours student of Chandpur Government College.
Local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'BRTC Paribahan' hit the auto-rickshaw in Karia area, leaving two passengers of the auto-rickshaw Saddam and Rifat dead on the spot and three others critically injured.
The injured were taken to Kachua Upazila Health Complex, where Urmi was declared dead on arrival.
Officer-in-Charge of Kachua Police Station Md Mohiuddin confirmed the     incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man, who was injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Shakil Ahmed, 21, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Kumrul Village under Joari Union in the upazila.
Joari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Chand Mahmud said Shakil was going to Ahmedpur Bazar from the house on Tuesday afternoon riding by a motorcycle. At one stage, the motorcycle hit hard a standing struck from behind after losing its control over the steering in Ahmedpur Bus Stand area, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to the RMCH.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.


