Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Thiago ends drought as Liverpool down Porto

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

LIVERPOOL, NOV 25: Jurgen Klopp saluted Liverpool's understudies after they dented Porto's bid to qualify for the Champions League last 16 as Thiago Alcantara's first goal since May inspired a 2-0 win on Wednesday.
Klopp's side had already booked their place in the knockout stages as Group B winners, but they did not rest on their laurels at Anfield.
Thiago has endured a difficult time with Liverpool, struggling to recapture the form that made him a Champions League winner at Bayern Munich.
The Spanish midfielder gave a glimpse of his talent with a composed display capped by a blistering long-range strike to put Liverpool ahead in the second half.
Mohamed Salah sealed Liverpool's fifth successive group victory with his 17th goal this season.
Porto are second in the group, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, leaving Sergio Conceicao's team needing to beat the Spanish champions in their last match on December 7 to advance alongside Liverpool.
The Reds do not have an empty midweek left in 2021 and face nine games in all competitions in December, so Klopp rested several stars including Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
"It was good. Some people might have thought we would play an easy game but we were not here for that. We won the game with two exceptional goals, especially Thiago's. Wow!" Klopp said.
"It was hectic, which is not unusual for a team that has not played together a lot. But so many good things happened, both individually and as a team.
"We had young players playing, players back from injury and the right players got minutes and the right players got some rest."
Liverpool's 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton made his Champions League debut, with Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino also coming in.
Morton made his first Premier League appearance as a late substitute against Arsenal at the weekend, but he did not look out of place on the big stage.
"If you are in our squad you are a good player, it's as simple as that. I would not throw a player into a game if he was not ready," Klopp said.
"With Tyler some might have been surprised before kick off but he did exceptionally well and I am pleased he put in a performance like this."
Porto were inches away from taking the lead when Otavio robbed Kostas Tsimikas and whipped a cross towards Mehdi Taremi, whose header hit Joel Matip and deflected just wide.
Moments later, Luis Diaz's deft pass picked out Otavio's run into the Liverpool area, but Tsimikas made a lunging last-ditch tackle that forced the midfielder to poke wide.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago ends drought as Liverpool down Porto
Milan stun Atletico
Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'
Man City take top spot, PSG through despite defeat
Real Madrid beat Sheriff to reach last 16
Iyer guides India to solid 258-4 in smoggy New Zealand Test
South Africa seek breathing room from one-day series
Sri Lanka thrash West Indies


Latest News
Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft