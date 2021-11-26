Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South Africa seek breathing room from one-day series

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

CENTURION, NOV 25: A below-strength South African team will be seeking a clean sweep when they play the Netherlands in a three-match one-day international series starting at SuperSport Park on Friday.
The series forms part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League which is a qualifying tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Hosts India and the best-placed seven other teams will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the remaining five teams in the Super League having to play in a ten-team qualifying tournament to fill the other two places in India.
Although the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an imbalance in the number of fixtures played in the league, South Africa are currently in ninth place, outside the automatic qualifying places.
Victory against the Netherlands and in a home series against Bangladesh in March will give the Proteas some breathing space in their qualifying bid, with potentially difficult series against India, Australia and England to come.
South Africa have taken a minor gamble by resting six key players, including regular white-ball captain Temba Bavuma, ahead of a Test series against India next month.
They were further weakened on Wednesday when Cricket South Africa announced that fast bowler Lungi Ngidi had been withdrawn from the squad after testing positive for Covid while fellow paceman Lizaad Williams was injured.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago ends drought as Liverpool down Porto
Milan stun Atletico
Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'
Man City take top spot, PSG through despite defeat
Real Madrid beat Sheriff to reach last 16
Iyer guides India to solid 258-4 in smoggy New Zealand Test
South Africa seek breathing room from one-day series
Sri Lanka thrash West Indies


Latest News
Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft