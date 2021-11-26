Sri Lanka thrash West Indies

GALLE, NOV 25: Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets in the final innings as hosts Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first Test on Thursday to surge 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Chasing a hefty target of 348, West Indies were bowled out for 160 before tea on the final day, with Nkrumah Bonner the lone warrior with an unbeaten 68 on a turning wicket at Galle International Stadium.

Bonner was one of only three West Indies batsmen to make it into double figures in their second innings, along with Joshua Da Silva, who made 54, and Rahkeem Cornwall who managed 13.

Sri Lanka secured a 156-run first-innings lead thanks to a masterful 147 by Dimuth Karunaratne and four wickets by Praveen Jayawickrama helping to scuttle the visitors for 230.

With rain washing out some play and storm clouds threatening, Karunaratne starred again in Sri Lanka's second innings with 83, aided by Angelo Mathews who made 69, to set the West Indies a mountainous task to win.

"I was worried leading into the Test match," Karunaratne said.

"But something told me that if I get a good start, I will do well," the skipper added. "It was a nervous start but I gained confidence the more I batted."

On day four the hosts' spin trio made quick work of the West Indies top order with a collapse seeing the tourists lose four wickets in 15 balls for just four runs. -AFP





