Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka thrash West Indies

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

GALLE, NOV 25: Lasith Embuldeniya took five wickets in the final innings as hosts Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first Test on Thursday to surge 1-0 up in the two-match series.
Chasing a hefty target of 348, West Indies were bowled out for 160 before tea on the final day, with Nkrumah Bonner the lone warrior with an unbeaten 68 on a turning wicket at Galle International Stadium.
Bonner was one of only three West Indies batsmen to make it into double figures in their second innings, along with Joshua Da Silva, who made 54, and Rahkeem Cornwall who managed 13.
Sri Lanka secured a 156-run first-innings lead thanks to a masterful 147 by Dimuth Karunaratne and four wickets by Praveen Jayawickrama helping to scuttle the visitors for 230.
With rain washing out some play and storm clouds threatening, Karunaratne starred again in Sri Lanka's second innings with 83, aided by Angelo Mathews who made 69, to set the West Indies a mountainous task to win.
"I was worried leading into the Test match," Karunaratne said.
"But something told me that if I get a good start, I will do well," the skipper added. "It was a nervous start but I gained confidence the more I batted."
On day four the hosts' spin trio made quick work of the West Indies top order with a collapse seeing the tourists lose four wickets in 15 balls for just four runs.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thiago ends drought as Liverpool down Porto
Milan stun Atletico
Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'
Man City take top spot, PSG through despite defeat
Real Madrid beat Sheriff to reach last 16
Iyer guides India to solid 258-4 in smoggy New Zealand Test
South Africa seek breathing room from one-day series
Sri Lanka thrash West Indies


Latest News
Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft