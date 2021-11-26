Football Academy, Derai move semifinal

Football Academy Derai, Sunamganj as the first team, moved to the semifinal of the Bashundhara Kings BFSF U-14 Academy Cup football beating Fulbari Football Fighters, Kurigram by a solitary goal held on Thursday at outer stadium adjoining the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city's Paltan.

In the day's match, Akash scored the all-important goal for the winning side. He was later adjudged the player of the match for his impressive performance.

Earlier, Football Academy Derai made a winning start in the tournament beating Rahimnagar Football Academy, Khulna by 2-0 goals in the tournament opening match.

In the day's second match, Abdul Halim Football Academy, Mymensingh defeated Mohammedan Football Academy, Pirojpur by 2-0 goals held at the same venue.

In the proceeding, Atiq Hasan scored both the goals for Abdul Hamid Football Academy in the 78th and 94th minutes from penalty.

Atiq Hasan of Abdul Hamid Football Academy was later named the pan of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

Sponsored by Bashundhara Kings, twelve football academy teams, split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, which is being held by the cooperation of National Sports Council and Bangladesh Football Federation. -BSS

