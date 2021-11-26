The 3rd World Archery Asia joint training programme concluded today at archery training center of Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, said a Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) press release on Thursday.

Archers from Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and host Bangladesh took part in the five-day training programme, which was held by the financial assistance of World Archery Asia and organised by BAF.

After the training programme, certificates were given to the participating archers.

World Archery Asia appointed German-born Bangladesh archery team's head coach Martin Frederick, who was given the charge to conduct the training programme. He was assisted by Ziaul Haque and Mohammad Hasan of Bangladesh. Besides, Anisur Rahman and Kamrul Islam acted as the chief coordinator and coordinator in the programme. -BSS





