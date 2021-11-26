Khaled, Shohidul added to Bangladesh Test squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday added pace bowlers Khaled Ahmed and Shohidul Islam in the squad for the first Test against Pakistan which starts tomorrow (Friday) in Chattogram.

Injury concerns to the pacers forced selectors to include them at the eleventh hour, said chief slector Minhajul Abedin Nannu.

"We have a few injury concerns with the pacers. Taskin (Ahmed) and Shoriful (Islam) are not available for this Test and we needed cover for the other seamers. Khaled and Shohidul are both fit and ready, Abdein said on Thursday.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam. -BSS







