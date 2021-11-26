Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tata Steel executes paperless export order with BD firm

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI: Tata Steel has executed a blockchain-enabled paperless export order with a metal major in Bangladesh, making this the first such deal executed between an India-based company and counter party in Bangladesh.
Notably, in a global first for the steel industry, Tata Steel had in April 2021 used a blockchain platform pioneered by HSBC to complete a trade finance transaction with a UAE-based company.
The latest transaction was facilitated by Standard Chartered India and was conducted on Contour's blockchain trade platform, which enables banks, corporates, and other trade partners across the world to transact with each other.
Standard Chartered Bank advised and confirmed the letter of credit (LC) favouring Tata Steel basis instructions received over Contour and was also able to present documents to the buyer's bank over the platform. This helped in early resolution of discrepancies and reducing the overall turn-around-time from weeks to days.
According to the steel major, the seamless transmission of LC and e-presentation of document between the two different banks at both ends via the platform under three hours is a testament to reduced paperwork and time and increased operational efficiency brought about by this solution.
Rajeev Singhal, vice-president (flat products), Tata Steel, said, "We are glad and more confident now that we have executed the first multi-bank blockchain enabled trade. The technology along with the pivoting efforts of Tata Steel provides efficiency and agility in enabling a better customer interface. The covid-19 pandemic has highlighted that technology will lead the way of doing business in future and experimentation using blockchain for better customer experience is one such step towards enabling this transformation."
As per Tata Steel, this integrated solution using blockchain technology allows all parties involved in the transaction to communicate on a single platform in real time.
"It aims to reduce processing time by digitising the entire LC process and eliminating the operational inefficiencies as compared to traditional paper-intensive process of LCs. Further, this technology also enhances the safety of transactions.
The information can be shared only with other authorised members on the network and is immutable, reducing the risk of data manipulation and fraud while increasing transparency for all parties involved in the transaction," Tata Steel said in a release.      -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NE India bats for tea exports via Bangladesh waterways
Tata Steel executes paperless export order with BD firm
SS Steel to invest Tk 20 crore to expand business
Business Events
Provision shortfall in 10 banks stands at Tk 15,351 cr
GTCL holds its 28th AGM
Uber on 5th years of operations, honours 5 hero drivers
Mexican President names first woman central bank chief


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft