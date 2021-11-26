Business Events

Video
Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Mohammed Faisal, Managing Director of Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd and Syed Maruf Ali, Head of Cards of ONE Bank Ltd, exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Under this Agreement, OBL Debit, Credit and Prepaid card holders will enjoy 10pc discount on the treatments. Beside this, ONE Bank's Credit Card holders can avail "0pc" Smart EMI facilities up to 12 month's tenure round the year. High officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.  

Unilever Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar receiving the tax card, crest and certificate, on behalf of his company from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Muneem, for being adjudged as one of the top taxpayers for the fiscal year 2020-21 by the NBR,  at Intercontinental, Dhaka on Wednesday. Unilever has been recognised as a top taxpayer eight times in total with a contribution worth Tk 15,463 crore to the government exchequer.


