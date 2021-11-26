

GTCL holds its 28th AGM

Chairman of GTCL Board of Directors and Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Md. Anisur Rahman presided over the meeting while, Shareholder and Member of Board of Directors A B M Abdul Fattah Chairman, Petrobangla and all other Shareholders and Members of the Board Directors of the Company attended the meeting.

The Audited Accounts and Management Report for the fiscal year 2020-21 of the Company was approved by the shareholders at the AGM.

During the FY 2020-2021, the Company earned an amount of Tk.1,120.17 crore as revenue by transporting 25,597.17 million cubic meter gas and 361.33 million liter condensate. The Company earned Tk.237.85 crore as Pre-tax Profit and Tk.74.09 crore as Post-tax Profit and a total amount of Tk.753.17 crore was contributed to the Government Exchequer.









