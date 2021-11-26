Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pubali Bank clients to enjoy transactions with bKash

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

Pubali Bank clients to enjoy transactions with bKash

Pubali Bank clients to enjoy transactions with bKash

From now, 69 lakh customers of Pubali Bank Ltd will be able to 'Add Money' instantly to bKash account using the bank's app and internet banking.
Very soon, they will also be able to 'Transfer Money' from bKash to Pubali Bank. It will empower the customers and provide them with more freedom in financial transactions as they no longer need to visit bank counters or ATMs.
Apart from Add Money and Transfer Money, bKash customers can avail Cash Out service from ATMs of Pubali Bank, spread all over the country, says a press release.
Remittance sent by the expatriates living in different parts of the world can also be delivered to their near and dear ones' bKash account via Pubali Bank.
Country's largest private commercial bank, Pubali Bank and the largest MFS provider bKash inaugurated the joint service at a city hotel on Tuesday.
Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pubali Bank and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash were present on the occasion. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Pubali Bank and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash along with senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.
To add money from Pubali Bank's account to bKash account, customer needs to log in to Pubali Bank's 'PI Banking' app or internet banking.
Users can also get the download link of Pubali Bank's app from bKash app's Add Money icon. After logging in, customers need to add bKash account as beneficiary. Once added, they can add money to their bKash account anytime.
Very soon, Add Money and Transfer Money services will be available through linked account as well. Then, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through bKash app's 'Transfer Money' service without going to the bank. Transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable for both Add Money and Transfer Money services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NE India bats for tea exports via Bangladesh waterways
Tata Steel executes paperless export order with BD firm
SS Steel to invest Tk 20 crore to expand business
Business Events
Provision shortfall in 10 banks stands at Tk 15,351 cr
GTCL holds its 28th AGM
Uber on 5th years of operations, honours 5 hero drivers
Mexican President names first woman central bank chief


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft