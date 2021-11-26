

Pubali Bank clients to enjoy transactions with bKash

Very soon, they will also be able to 'Transfer Money' from bKash to Pubali Bank. It will empower the customers and provide them with more freedom in financial transactions as they no longer need to visit bank counters or ATMs.

Apart from Add Money and Transfer Money, bKash customers can avail Cash Out service from ATMs of Pubali Bank, spread all over the country, says a press release.

Remittance sent by the expatriates living in different parts of the world can also be delivered to their near and dear ones' bKash account via Pubali Bank.

Country's largest private commercial bank, Pubali Bank and the largest MFS provider bKash inaugurated the joint service at a city hotel on Tuesday.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pubali Bank and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash were present on the occasion. Mohammad Ali, Additional Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Pubali Bank and Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer of bKash along with senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.

To add money from Pubali Bank's account to bKash account, customer needs to log in to Pubali Bank's 'PI Banking' app or internet banking.

Users can also get the download link of Pubali Bank's app from bKash app's Add Money icon. After logging in, customers need to add bKash account as beneficiary. Once added, they can add money to their bKash account anytime.

Very soon, Add Money and Transfer Money services will be available through linked account as well. Then, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through bKash app's 'Transfer Money' service without going to the bank. Transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable for both Add Money and Transfer Money services.





