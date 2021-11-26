Video
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:02 PM
Daraz urges buyers to visit its original site, to avoid cyber frauds

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

(https://www.daraz.com.bd/) authorities have urged all its customers and consumers to visit its original site for all their shopping needs in order to avoid being deceived by fraudsters on the prowl.                           
Recently, the Cyber Crime Investigation Division (CTTC) of DMP has detained a person who has been allegedly involved in deceiving customers through a fake website in the name of Daraz Bangladesh, says a press release.
The website with the domain name of daraz.cl was cloned in the form of the original website of Daraz Bangladesh, and a Facebook page titled 'DarazBangladesh' was also opened to communicate with the customers.
The website and the page were designed meticulously to con customers and sell illegal products.  This has caused substantial reputational damage which adversely affect the goodwill of Daraz and one of the key reasons for the customers to lose faith in the e-commerce platform.   
Moreover, this syndicate has already swindled an enormous amount of money from the customers - the amount being received through different MFS accounts.      
Against such a backdrop, Daraz Bangladesh has requested all its revered customers to stay away from any suspicious activity and browse their original site. Daraz always complies with all the laws of the country and conducts its business operations with precision. In response to the fraud committed through fake websites, Daraz has already filed a case with Banani Police Station.
There is no way of getting deceived by Daraz. The only website through which customers can order products is - https://www.daraz.com.bd/, and the official Facebook page of Daraz Bangladesh is  https://www.facebook.com/DarazBangladesh
 Daraz Bangladesh Chief Corporate Affairs Officer AHM Hasinul Quddus said in this regard: "We appreciate the support that we have received from the CTTC Unit of DMP. Our team will support DMP with full cooperation and bring out the best results for our customers and the industry. Daraz always keeps its customers at the top of the priority list, and ensuring a safer mode of shopping for them is our main concern. We request all our customers to visit our original website and use the authentic transaction channels to pay."  
DMP CTTC Unit Additional Police Commissioner Asaduzzaman- said:  "Nowadays different innovative techniques are being applied to cheat common people. Fraudsters are getting increasingly smart. Cross-sections of people need to be more aware of these trends and explore only the original websites for availing any service."


