Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lankan firm N-able expands footprint to Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Lankan firm N-able expands footprint to Bangladesh

Lankan firm N-able expands footprint to Bangladesh

N-able (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka's leading technology solutions provider advances into new frontiers by expanding its footprint, to extend its Design Consultancy and Engineering services to customers in Bangladesh.
N-able plans to share its experience with prospective customers, with the aspiration of delivering business outcomes, and enable customers to do better business, says a press release.
N-able will partner with solutions providers in Bangladesh and act as the solutions partner to design and implement end-to-end solutions in the domains of infrastructure-centric and application-centric solution areas.
As a solutions provider which prides itself in possessing both the resources and capabilities to design and implement solutions, N-able has the capacity to meet the wide variety of dynamic customer needs. The Company plans to draw from its prior experience in serving several different international markets.
Commenting on the expansion drive, the CEO of N-able, Asanka Bimal Rajasinghe, stated, "We are excited to make Bangladesh an initial part of our global expansion drive, as we seek to strengthen our regional business presence."
"Over the years, we were fortunate that our existing customers made N-able an integral part of their strategic IT and transformative business initiatives, which provided us the opportunity to enhance our skills and give us the courage to go beyond the shores. Now, we are eager to extend our capabilities and share our expertise in new geographies", he further added.
Highlighting N-able's long-term goals with the global expansion, Head of Operations Sameera Viraj Kodituwakku stated, "We intend to support the growing and demanding business needs, which have emerged as a result of the thriving economy of Bangladesh, from a technology solutions perspective."
Established in 2008, N-able has positioned itself as a unique provider of Information and Communications Technology services, enabling businesses to create enhanced value for their customers and stakeholders in the Telecom, Banking and Financial, Government, and Enterprise sectors. Throughout the years, N-able has driven a multitude of key multi-sectorial technology projects in Sri Lanka and beyond, under the prime objective of connecting people and things, with insights, for an efficient and intelligent world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NE India bats for tea exports via Bangladesh waterways
Tata Steel executes paperless export order with BD firm
SS Steel to invest Tk 20 crore to expand business
Business Events
Provision shortfall in 10 banks stands at Tk 15,351 cr
GTCL holds its 28th AGM
Uber on 5th years of operations, honours 5 hero drivers
Mexican President names first woman central bank chief


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft