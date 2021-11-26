

Lankan firm N-able expands footprint to Bangladesh

N-able plans to share its experience with prospective customers, with the aspiration of delivering business outcomes, and enable customers to do better business, says a press release.

N-able will partner with solutions providers in Bangladesh and act as the solutions partner to design and implement end-to-end solutions in the domains of infrastructure-centric and application-centric solution areas.

As a solutions provider which prides itself in possessing both the resources and capabilities to design and implement solutions, N-able has the capacity to meet the wide variety of dynamic customer needs. The Company plans to draw from its prior experience in serving several different international markets.

Commenting on the expansion drive, the CEO of N-able, Asanka Bimal Rajasinghe, stated, "We are excited to make Bangladesh an initial part of our global expansion drive, as we seek to strengthen our regional business presence."

"Over the years, we were fortunate that our existing customers made N-able an integral part of their strategic IT and transformative business initiatives, which provided us the opportunity to enhance our skills and give us the courage to go beyond the shores. Now, we are eager to extend our capabilities and share our expertise in new geographies", he further added.

Highlighting N-able's long-term goals with the global expansion, Head of Operations Sameera Viraj Kodituwakku stated, "We intend to support the growing and demanding business needs, which have emerged as a result of the thriving economy of Bangladesh, from a technology solutions perspective."

Established in 2008, N-able has positioned itself as a unique provider of Information and Communications Technology services, enabling businesses to create enhanced value for their customers and stakeholders in the Telecom, Banking and Financial, Government, and Enterprise sectors. Throughout the years, N-able has driven a multitude of key multi-sectorial technology projects in Sri Lanka and beyond, under the prime objective of connecting people and things, with insights, for an efficient and intelligent world.





