StanChart BD launches digital trade counter

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has launched Bangladesh's first 'digital trade counter', an online 'drop-off' counter where clients can submit trade transaction applications and related documents.

The innovative, secure and self-reliant platform is low on documentation and high on data security, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through this facility, corporate clients can access a paperless, simpler, smarter application and management flow.

"Digitising trade is a critical lever to accelerate economic development and improve productivity," said Naser Ezaz Bijoy, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bangladesh.

"In our mission to pioneer a frictionless banking experience, we have introduced yet another digital tool, the Digital Trade Counter. I am sure our clients will benefit from the seamless application process that this Digital Trade Counter will enable."

The first client to use the Digital Trade Counter is Univogue Garments Co Ltd.

When asked to share their experience, Gamini De Silva, chief financial officer of Univogue Garments Co Ltd said, "We recently applied for issuance of two Shipping Guarantees on Standard Chartered's Digital Trade Counter.

-bdnews24.com



















