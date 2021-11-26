Video
Friday, 26 November, 2021
Md. Rupam Anwar receives the Tax Card and Certificate from National Board of Revenue

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

On behalf of Bridges Division and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) Secretary Md. Abu Bakr Siddique, BBA Director (Finance & Accounts) Md. Rupam Anwar  receiving the Tax Card and Certificate from National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem, at Intercontinental, Dhaka on Wednesday. BBA has recently been recongnised as the 2nd  highest income tax paying institution in the Local Authority Sector for the Tax year2020-21. BBA is implementing important mega projectsin Transport sector in the country.


