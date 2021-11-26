

Adamjee EPZ starts vaccination programme

Total 54,446 workers of AEPZ will be vaccinated through this programme next on the basis of registration. 17 booths in 7 centers inside the zone have been prepared to this effect, says a press release.

Md. Ahsan Kabir, General Manager of Adamjee EPZ and Dr. Mohammed Imtiaz, Civil Surgeon of Narayanganj district jointly inaugurated the vaccination program. This initiative has been taken to ensure vaccine of all workers safely as well as to maintain uninterrupted production and export flow in EPZ.

BEPZA contacted with Prime Minister's Office to bring 5 Lac workers of EPZs under the inoculation program. Later, BEPZA keeps continuing its efforts to bring all workers of EPZs under the program with the help of the concerned district administration and Civil Surgeon office.

Total 163686 numbers of Workers of EPZs under BEPZA have been vaccinated already. Vaccination for rest of the workers is under process. BEPZA is working to ensure 100% vaccination in order to maintain production oriented working atmosphere of EPZ by ensuring good health of the workers.

Mentionable that, Cumilla EPZ started vaccination program formally on 18 August 2021 as the first EPZ. Later, the other EPZs started the program which is still ongoing.





Adamjee EPZ started the vaccination programME among the workers of 49 factories on Wednesday. The EPZ authority vaccinated initially 5,000 workers in first day of this 7 day long programme.Total 54,446 workers of AEPZ will be vaccinated through this programme next on the basis of registration. 17 booths in 7 centers inside the zone have been prepared to this effect, says a press release.Md. Ahsan Kabir, General Manager of Adamjee EPZ and Dr. Mohammed Imtiaz, Civil Surgeon of Narayanganj district jointly inaugurated the vaccination program. This initiative has been taken to ensure vaccine of all workers safely as well as to maintain uninterrupted production and export flow in EPZ.BEPZA contacted with Prime Minister's Office to bring 5 Lac workers of EPZs under the inoculation program. Later, BEPZA keeps continuing its efforts to bring all workers of EPZs under the program with the help of the concerned district administration and Civil Surgeon office.Total 163686 numbers of Workers of EPZs under BEPZA have been vaccinated already. Vaccination for rest of the workers is under process. BEPZA is working to ensure 100% vaccination in order to maintain production oriented working atmosphere of EPZ by ensuring good health of the workers.Mentionable that, Cumilla EPZ started vaccination program formally on 18 August 2021 as the first EPZ. Later, the other EPZs started the program which is still ongoing.