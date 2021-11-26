Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UGC, iDEA to create innovation hubs in varsities

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 165

UGC, iDEA to create innovation hubs in varsities

UGC, iDEA to create innovation hubs in varsities

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed  between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the iDEA project of  Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division on working jointly  to create innovation hubs in universities across the country.
According to the MoU, UGC and the iDEA Project will work on creating  innovation hubs in universities across the country for development of  entrepreneurs and startups.
In the presence of UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah and Senior  Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam, Project Director (Joint Secretary)  of the iDEA Project Md Abdur Rakib and UGC Secretary (Additional In-charge)  Dr Ferdous Zaman stroke the deal at the conference room of the iDEA Project  at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday, said a press release.
Executive Director (Additional Secretary) of BCC Dr Md Abdul Mannan, UGC  Member Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Public Relations and Right to  Information Division Director Dr AKM Shamsul Arefin, iDEA Project's Senior  Consultant RHM Alaol Kabir, Legal Consultant Adneen Zereen and Communication  Consultant Shohag Chandra Das were present at the MoU signing ceremony, among  others.
Industry, academia and iDEA project will work together for the benefit of  entrepreneurs where emerging and promising startups or entrepreneurs will  collaborate in different capacities, including providing training, grooming  and funding.
In addition, concerned academics, researchers, experienced and skilled  individuals in the field of industry and business will be engaged as resource  persons in this activity while entrepreneurs would be able to acquire new  technology and business knowledge that will enable them to successfully  advance their innovations or startups.
Besides, the UGC's "Mujib 100 ideas" contest will be held every year from  where mentoring and grooming will be provided to the top 100 initiatives  through the Innovation Hub that would help the startups to reach their seed  and growth levels by increasing their knowledge and skills.
Simultaneously, the top 10 startups of the "Mujib 100 Idea" contest will  be given a grant of Taka 10 lakh based on the evaluation by the selection  committee of the iDEA project, which would play a vital role in building an  effective startup ecosystem and creating a better business environment in the country.
    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NE India bats for tea exports via Bangladesh waterways
Tata Steel executes paperless export order with BD firm
SS Steel to invest Tk 20 crore to expand business
Business Events
Provision shortfall in 10 banks stands at Tk 15,351 cr
GTCL holds its 28th AGM
Uber on 5th years of operations, honours 5 hero drivers
Mexican President names first woman central bank chief


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft