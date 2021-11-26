

UGC, iDEA to create innovation hubs in varsities

According to the MoU, UGC and the iDEA Project will work on creating innovation hubs in universities across the country for development of entrepreneurs and startups.

In the presence of UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah and Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam, Project Director (Joint Secretary) of the iDEA Project Md Abdur Rakib and UGC Secretary (Additional In-charge) Dr Ferdous Zaman stroke the deal at the conference room of the iDEA Project at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday, said a press release.

Executive Director (Additional Secretary) of BCC Dr Md Abdul Mannan, UGC Member Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Public Relations and Right to Information Division Director Dr AKM Shamsul Arefin, iDEA Project's Senior Consultant RHM Alaol Kabir, Legal Consultant Adneen Zereen and Communication Consultant Shohag Chandra Das were present at the MoU signing ceremony, among others.

Industry, academia and iDEA project will work together for the benefit of entrepreneurs where emerging and promising startups or entrepreneurs will collaborate in different capacities, including providing training, grooming and funding.

In addition, concerned academics, researchers, experienced and skilled individuals in the field of industry and business will be engaged as resource persons in this activity while entrepreneurs would be able to acquire new technology and business knowledge that will enable them to successfully advance their innovations or startups.

Besides, the UGC's "Mujib 100 ideas" contest will be held every year from where mentoring and grooming will be provided to the top 100 initiatives through the Innovation Hub that would help the startups to reach their seed and growth levels by increasing their knowledge and skills.

Simultaneously, the top 10 startups of the "Mujib 100 Idea" contest will be given a grant of Taka 10 lakh based on the evaluation by the selection committee of the iDEA project, which would play a vital role in building an effective startup ecosystem and creating a better business environment in the country.

-BSS





A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the iDEA project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division on working jointly to create innovation hubs in universities across the country.According to the MoU, UGC and the iDEA Project will work on creating innovation hubs in universities across the country for development of entrepreneurs and startups.In the presence of UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah and Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam, Project Director (Joint Secretary) of the iDEA Project Md Abdur Rakib and UGC Secretary (Additional In-charge) Dr Ferdous Zaman stroke the deal at the conference room of the iDEA Project at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area on Wednesday, said a press release.Executive Director (Additional Secretary) of BCC Dr Md Abdul Mannan, UGC Member Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain, Public Relations and Right to Information Division Director Dr AKM Shamsul Arefin, iDEA Project's Senior Consultant RHM Alaol Kabir, Legal Consultant Adneen Zereen and Communication Consultant Shohag Chandra Das were present at the MoU signing ceremony, among others.Industry, academia and iDEA project will work together for the benefit of entrepreneurs where emerging and promising startups or entrepreneurs will collaborate in different capacities, including providing training, grooming and funding.In addition, concerned academics, researchers, experienced and skilled individuals in the field of industry and business will be engaged as resource persons in this activity while entrepreneurs would be able to acquire new technology and business knowledge that will enable them to successfully advance their innovations or startups.Besides, the UGC's "Mujib 100 ideas" contest will be held every year from where mentoring and grooming will be provided to the top 100 initiatives through the Innovation Hub that would help the startups to reach their seed and growth levels by increasing their knowledge and skills.Simultaneously, the top 10 startups of the "Mujib 100 Idea" contest will be given a grant of Taka 10 lakh based on the evaluation by the selection committee of the iDEA project, which would play a vital role in building an effective startup ecosystem and creating a better business environment in the country.-BSS