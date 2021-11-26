Lead stock indices fall for 5th consecutive day on selling

The lead stock indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares fearing further ersosion invalues.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell 65 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 6,852, while the turnover slid 24 per cent to Tk 849 crore, lowest since April 27 this year when it was Tk 824 crore.

Sena Kalyan Insurance topped the gainers' list that rose 9.94 per cent followed by Acme Pesticides, Shurwid Industries, and Anwar Galvanizing.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 117 crore followed by One Bank, Paramount Textiles, IFIC Bank and Genex Infosys.

LR Global Mutual Fund One shed mostly that down 9.87 per cent followed by Shyampur Sugar Mills, National Tea, KDS Accessories and The Peninsula Chittagong.

At the DSE, 89 stocks advanced, 241 declined and 32 remained unchanged.

At the CSE, CASPI, the main index lost 211 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 20,058. Among 260 traded stocks, 55 up, 182 down and 23 remained unchanged.





















