Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Lead stock indices fall for 5th consecutive day on selling

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Business Correspondent

The lead stock indices on both the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares fearing further ersosion invalues.
The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell 65 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 6,852, while the turnover slid 24 per cent to Tk 849 crore, lowest since April 27 this year when it was Tk 824 crore.
Sena Kalyan Insurance topped the gainers' list that rose 9.94 per cent followed by Acme Pesticides, Shurwid Industries, and Anwar Galvanizing.
Stocks of Beximco Ltd traded mostly that worth Tk 117 crore followed by One Bank, Paramount Textiles, IFIC Bank and Genex Infosys.
LR Global Mutual Fund One shed mostly that down 9.87 per cent followed by Shyampur Sugar Mills, National Tea, KDS Accessories and The Peninsula Chittagong.
At the DSE, 89 stocks advanced, 241 declined and 32 remained unchanged.
At the CSE, CASPI, the main index lost 211 points, or 1.04 per cent, to 20,058. Among 260 traded stocks, 55 up, 182 down and 23 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NE India bats for tea exports via Bangladesh waterways
Tata Steel executes paperless export order with BD firm
SS Steel to invest Tk 20 crore to expand business
Business Events
Provision shortfall in 10 banks stands at Tk 15,351 cr
GTCL holds its 28th AGM
Uber on 5th years of operations, honours 5 hero drivers
Mexican President names first woman central bank chief


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft