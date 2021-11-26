Video
42 top taxpayers honoured in Ctg

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) handed over special awards to 42 individual top taxpayers in Chattogram region for the highest tax payments in fiscal year 2019-20.
The 42 highest individual taxpayers from Chattogram, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban and Cox's Bazar were honored by souvenirs, certificates and gifts in a ceremony held in a festive atmosphere at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Center on Wednesday.
Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, Commissioner, Tax Region-1 presided over the function while President of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) Mahbubul Alam addressed the function as special guest.
MM Fazlul Haque, Commissioner, Tax Zone-4 delivered the greeting speech in the function while tax Commissioner AKM Hasanuzzaman, Tax Appealed Commissioner Manjuman Ara Begum, VAT Commissioner Mohammad Akbar Hossain, Commissioner of Tax Zone-3 Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Chattogram Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Industries (CMCCI) Director Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and President of Tax Lawyers Association Enayet Ullah among others, addressed the function as guests.    -BSS


