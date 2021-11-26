Video
BD seeks EU support for its green power projects

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has seeks European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union (EU), to further support regional hydropower and solar projects alongside other regional connectivity projects.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam has sought the support when European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley met him at his office on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the junior minister has also underscored the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in climate action when European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley met him at his office on Wednesday, a foreign ministry release said on Thursday.
The State Minister said he looks forward to commencing the Political Dialogue with the EU next year.
 "They also discussed some issues concerning labour rights and migration issues, however,  Ambassador Whiteley briefed the State Minister about some of the upcoming bilateral engagements next year," the release said.
State Minister Alam and Ambassador Whiteley exchanged notes on the evolving Covid -19 situations in some parts of Europe. He appreciated the EU's role as a development and trading partner, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 The State Minister thanked the EU for relaxing the draft GSP regulation while the EU Ambassador said "certain provisions of concern for Bangladesh's RMG industry are being looked into further in Brussels".
 State Minister Alam thanked the EU for its constructive engagement with Bangladesh's Universal Periodic Review (UPN) recommendations implementation under the UN Human Rights Council, the release said.


