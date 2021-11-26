Jute development project now to get 4th time extension

The cost of jute development project of Bangladesh Jute Research Institute (BJRI) is increasing again and the tenure of its implementation is also increasing by two years in the fourth round.

Remaining stalled the three-year project will take 13 years now as per the new time extension. The project titled 'Basic and Applied Research on Jute' has been sent to the Planning Commission as third revised project.

The project aims at expanding the genome sequencing of indigenous jute, identify genes and complete the genome sequencing of microorganisms involved in jute rot in different environments.

Planning Commission officials said a meeting of the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on July 18 after receiving a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture. It has been recommended to present it at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with compliance of some changes. BJRI will implement the project by June 2023.

According to sources, the original project had set the implementation target of the project from September 2010 to August 2013. The first amendment then extended it till June 2018 and another revised project extended the time frame till June 2019.

Finally, through the third amendment, the project time was extended two years till June 2021. Now it has been proposed till June 2023.

The project proposal was originally taken at a cost of Tk 75 crore to establish a platform for genome research on desired varieties, jute and other crops in a short time using genome data.

The second revised project pushed the cost to Tk 128 crore. It approved to institutionalize the genome research infrastructure and research activities created under the project at this stage, instead of setting up separate institutions.

The third amendment has proposed to increase the cost by Tk 6.92 to a total of Tk 135.46 crore with an increase of 2 years.

Ramendra Nath Biswas, a member of the Planning Commission's, said the construction of infrastructure including research equipment has been completed under the project. Of these, 245 applications have been made to preserve the intellectual property of the results obtained in genome research.

Of these, 165 applications have been received and the rest are in process. Moreover, several studies on jute variety development are underway.







