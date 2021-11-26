Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mustafiz fan gets bail

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Court Correspondent

Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's fan, Rasel, who entered the filed by breaking the bio-bubble security system was  granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the bail order following defence lawyer Advocate Hossain Faraji's petition.
 On Saturday he was arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. Pc.). Rasel ran into the field during the second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and host Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday.
The incident took place during the 14th over of the game when Mustafizur was preparing to bowl. The security personnel swarmed in and dragged the fan off the pitch. He was handed over to the police later.
Invading pitch during the International game is nothing new in the world but this is considered a crime.
After this incident, Mustafizur left the ground. The intruder touched Mustafizur's boot without permission of the umpire. Rasel who came from Comilla was later taken to the nearest police station.
After the incident, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to run Covid-19 tests on all the players of the Bangladesh and Pakistan team. "Yes, we are going to test players from both the sides for Covid-19 as he [pitch invader] came in close contact with Mustafiz and breached the bio-bubble security," BCB's chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told the Daily Observer after the match.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustafiz fan gets bail
Judge Qumrunnahar’s decision on bail signals ‘bad intent’: SC
It’s not right time to raise fuel prices: FBCCI President
DU VC calls student bodies to fortify culture of democracy on campus
BWDB executive engineer shunted out for assaulting deputy
379 refugees leave for Bhasan Char
RMG industry bringing glory for nation: BGMEA President
Survey on Karnaphuli resumes after 8 months


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft