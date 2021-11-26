Mustafiz fan gets bail

Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's fan, Rasel, who entered the filed by breaking the bio-bubble security system was granted bail by a Dhaka court on Thursday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the bail order following defence lawyer Advocate Hossain Faraji's petition.

On Saturday he was arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. Pc.). Rasel ran into the field during the second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and host Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday.

The incident took place during the 14th over of the game when Mustafizur was preparing to bowl. The security personnel swarmed in and dragged the fan off the pitch. He was handed over to the police later.

Invading pitch during the International game is nothing new in the world but this is considered a crime.

After this incident, Mustafizur left the ground. The intruder touched Mustafizur's boot without permission of the umpire. Rasel who came from Comilla was later taken to the nearest police station.

After the incident, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to run Covid-19 tests on all the players of the Bangladesh and Pakistan team. "Yes, we are going to test players from both the sides for Covid-19 as he [pitch invader] came in close contact with Mustafiz and breached the bio-bubble security," BCB's chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told the Daily Observer after the match.