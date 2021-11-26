Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 26 November, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Judge Qumrunnahar’s decision on bail signals ‘bad intent’: SC

Published : Friday, 26 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

The Appellate Division says Judge Musammat Qumrunnahar's decision to grant bail to a suspect despite a stay on the bail from a higher court signals 'bad intent'.
The decision was made by a five-member appellate bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Nov 22. The full decision was published on the Supreme Court's website on Wednesday night.
In a verdict on Nov 11, Qumrunnahar acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers co-owner, and four others on charges of raping two university students at the Raintree hotel in Dhaka's Banani in 2017.
But it was her oral observation to law enforcers, urging them not to take a rape case if 72 hours had passed since the incident, that drew the most controversy. The observation was not included in the written verdict.
On Nov 14, the Supreme Court suspended the judge's judicial powers, and sent a letter to the law ministry instructing that she be reassigned from her court to its Law and Justice Division.
Amid this scrutiny it emerged that, on Oct 14, 2020, the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 judge had granted bail to a suspect Aslam Shikder in a rape case despite a stay ordered on the bail by the chamber judge at the Supreme Court. The state had then appealed that decision with the High Court.
On Nov 22, Judge Qumrunnahar appeared before the appellate bench to provide her explanation for the decision. She told the bench she had not known about the stay order. When the bench pointed out that a copy of the chamber judge's decision was included among the bail documents at the time of the hearing and that a previous judge had denied bail in the case five times, Qumrunnahar confessed that she had not properly looked over the previous documents and that it was her mistake.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mustafiz fan gets bail
Judge Qumrunnahar’s decision on bail signals ‘bad intent’: SC
It’s not right time to raise fuel prices: FBCCI President
DU VC calls student bodies to fortify culture of democracy on campus
BWDB executive engineer shunted out for assaulting deputy
379 refugees leave for Bhasan Char
RMG industry bringing glory for nation: BGMEA President
Survey on Karnaphuli resumes after 8 months


Latest News
Should we really worry about inflation?
Fears over new Covid variant hit Asian markets, oil prices
US oil price sinks as markets fret over Covid variant
Maradona tributes the backdrop as rattled Napoli aim to bounce back
'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona
Main truck driver held over college student Nayeem’s death
Not worried about being invited or not: Momen on US summit
Khaleda talks slowly: Bhashani's daughter
Fire catches at Chattogram chemical factory
Bangladesh 69-4 at lunch on day 1
Most Read News
Swedish parliament to vote on Andersson again as PM
Truck driver remanded over Notre Dame student's death
3 retired teachers become UGC professor
Two killed in Chattogram road accident
Admission application process in secondary schools starts
Decision over half bus-fare for students by Saturday: Quader
EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5-11
Pfizer sues departing employee it says stole COVID-19 vaccine secrets
Apparel industry carrying 'Made in Bangladesh' mark across the world: BGMEA
BNP's 8-day programme: Jubo Dal holding demo at Press club
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft